From Macon County to Montgomery, police chase ends in standoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama state troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning, starting in Macon County and ended in Montgomery on I-85.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in Macon County when the driver refused to stop, and a police pursuit began.

The pursuit came to an end once the driver crashed, and the vehicle became disabled. The driver of the vehicle barricaded himself inside the car as negotiations began, but the suspect has been taken into custody.

