CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 30-year-old Florida man Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Quino Moise died when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and hit a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 2:26 p.m. on I-20 near the 193 mile marker, causing significant traffic delays Thursday.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.