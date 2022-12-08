CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m.

Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment of their injuries, where Vinson later died.

No other information is available at this time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.