JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several times and ejected the driver.

The driver of that vehicle, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Maleaha Rashid Hicks, was transported to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where she died around 8 p.m.

The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies with the JCSO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate the crash.