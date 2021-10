TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga woman was killed in a head-on collision in Talladega County Monday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 70-year-old Linda Pinkston was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Timothy Harwell, 40, of Eastaboga. Pinkston was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further information has been made available at this time.

