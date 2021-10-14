Driver not wearing seatbelt dies in Pickens County crash

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport man was killed after he crashed into a ditched and overturned in Pickens County on Wednesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Garrett Edward Pritchett, 22, was killed on Wednesday when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Pritchett, who was not using a seat belt, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Dogwood Trace Road, four miles north of Gordo city limits, in Pickens County.

No further information has been made available. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic