Driver killed after colliding with tractor-trailer, car burst into flames in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left one man dead after they collided with a tractor-trailer in Tuscaloosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an unidentified driver of a Chevrolet S10 was killed just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday when they collided head-on with a 2007 Western Star tractor trailer driven by Michael Grant Sexton, 46, of Arkansas.

The Chevrolet overturned and caught fire. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The crash occurred on Crescent Ridge Road, one mile north of Tuscaloosa.

ALEA is investigating the cause of the crash.