BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 real-time traffic anchor Michelle Logan has the latest on downtown Birmingham road closures. Here’s the full list of current closures near the BJCC, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation:
- 19th Street North from Rev. Abraham Woods to 10th Street will be closed, Thursday, January 20th for approximately one month for Culvert Installation.
- 16th Street between Rev. Abraham Woods and 10th Avenue North will be closed Monday, February 24th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. to install Drainage.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between Caraway and 28th Street will be closed Thursday, February 20th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Roadway Work and Painting.
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between 25th Street and Carraway Blvd. will be closed Thursday, February 20h thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Grading and Cleanup.
- 9th Avenue North between 16th Street and 18th Street will be closed Thursday, February 20th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Roadway Work Painting.
- 9th Avenue North between 18th Street and 19th Street will be closed Thursday, February 20h thru February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Roadway Work and Painting.
- 9th Avenue North between 19th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. will be closed Thursday, February 20th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Roadway Work and Painting.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama bill seeks to create statewide pistol permit database
- Church trailer containing children’s ministry items stolen from Leeds
- Elizabeth Warren attending presidential forum in Selma Sunday
- California water debate heads to court after Trump joins discussion
- Downtown AHSAA gameday road closures