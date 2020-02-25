Downtown AHSAA gameday road closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 real-time traffic anchor Michelle Logan has the latest on downtown Birmingham road closures. Here’s the full list of current closures near the BJCC, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation:

  • 19th Street North from Rev. Abraham Woods to 10th Street will be closed, Thursday, January 20th for approximately one month for Culvert Installation.
  •  16th Street between Rev. Abraham Woods and 10th   Avenue North will be closed Monday, February 24th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. to install Drainage. 
  • Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between Caraway and 28th Street will be closed Thursday, February 20th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Roadway Work and Painting.
  • Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. between 25th Street and Carraway Blvd. will be closed Thursday, February 20h thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Grading and Cleanup.
  •  9th Avenue North between 16th Street and 18th Street will be closed Thursday, February 20th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Roadway Work Painting.
  •  9th Avenue North between 18th Street and 19th Street will be closed Thursday, February 20h thru February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Roadway Work and Painting.
  • 9th Avenue North between 19th Street North to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. will be closed Thursday, February 20th thru Thursday, February 27th from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. for Roadway Work and Painting.

