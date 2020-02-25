Downtown AHSAA gameday road closures

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified two victims in fatal wrecks that took place over the weekend.

On Sunday, 67-year-old Jimmy Max Causey of Morgan, Georgia, was driving north on I-65 between University and Third Avenue in North Birmingham. Causey had passengers in his vehicle when he was struck head-on by a pickup truck heading south in the northbound lane.