Nobody was injured in the wreck, however, students were moved to a different bus to finish their trip to school. (Photo courtesy Cullman County Schools)

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Some Harmony School students were delayed on the way to school Wednesday morning.

Cullman County Schools said one of the district’s buses was involved in a wreck on County Road 222.

