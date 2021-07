TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 50-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning after her car left the roadway and struck several trees before catching on fire.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jodie Polarie, 50 of Cropwell, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving left Cheaha Road, struck several trees and caught fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Polarie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ALEA is investigating the crash.