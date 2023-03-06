Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Brookside Monday morning.

According to Brookside Police Chief Henry Irby, a city employee was driving a lawnmower in the 400 block of Bivens Brookside Road when they were hit from behind by a passenger vehicle around 8:30 a.m.

Irby reported that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and that the city employee was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The incident is under investigation.