BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Brookside Monday morning.
According to Brookside Police Chief Henry Irby, a city employee was driving a lawnmower in the 400 block of Bivens Brookside Road when they were hit from behind by a passenger vehicle around 8:30 a.m.
Irby reported that the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and that the city employee was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.
The incident is under investigation.