BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Bessemer.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 5-year-old Jamarious Roper was in the rear drivers side seat when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a car on 9th Street at 6th Avenue. Roper was transported to UAB Medical West Hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office stated the crash happened around 8:15 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.