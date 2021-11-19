Chelsea teen killed in single-vehicle crash on county road

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a crash that led to the death of an 18-year-old early Friday morning.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 2 a.m. along Shelby County 11. A preliminary investigation suggests the motorist, a Chelsea resident, was driving along the road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert and a tree. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and the tenn driver has not been identified at this time.

