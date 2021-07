PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, a car was pulled out of the water at Oak Mountain State Park.

According to Ainsley Allison, public information officer for the Pelham Police Department, a HAZMAT team was called to the scene to remove any gasoline that may have spilled out from the car into the water.

All passengers from the car reportedly made it out safe. No injuries have been confirmed.

No information on the circumstances surrounding the car going into the water has been released.