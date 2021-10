TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County crash left one man dead Thursday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brian D. Moses, 33, of Buhl was injured when the 2005 Suzuki GSX-R 600 he was driving collided into the back of a 2016 Ford F250. Moses was transported with serious injuries to DCH Hospital, where he later died.

The crash occurred around 7:28 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County 140.

Officers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.