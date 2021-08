CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Boaz man was killed after his pickup truck left a highway and drove into a tree on Tuesday.

David Edwards, 62, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 eastbound, three miles east of the Heflin.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by ALEA.