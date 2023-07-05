BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hayden teen was killed in an early morning crash in Blount County Wednesday.

According to state troopers, 19-year-old Dylan C. Chappell was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Chappell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 12:53 am on County Road 45 near Orchard Circle, roughly four miles west of Nectar.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.