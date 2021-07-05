Birmingham woman killed after crashing into construction equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman was killed Friday after her car left the roadway and struck construction equipment.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Valencia Renea Leslie, 52, was driving near Arkadelphia Road at Finley Blvd in Birmingham when her vehicle left the roadway and struck road paving equipment parked on the side of the road.

Leslie was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. Friday at UAB hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

