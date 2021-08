TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old woman has died one month after she collided with a building while driving in Tarrant.

On July 3, Stephanie Ann McMath, 29, of Birmingham, was driving when for an unknown reason, her car left the roadway and collided with a building on the 500 block of Pinson Valley Parkway.

McMath was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died at a long-term care facility on August 3.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.