Birmingham moving forward with last phases of five year plan for city-wide road resurfacing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The city of Birmingham is progressing in its five year resurfacing plan to improve the roads of the city, and approximately $10 million dollars will be spent to improve at least 200 roads in the next two years.

Most of the improvements will go into neighborhoods that are already part of Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Neighborhood Revitalization efforts, but work is also underway to expand the resurfacing project beyond the five-year plan.

“We log complaints that come from residents and will investigate every complaint and take a look at what the conditions are on the street. Primarily, it (the project) is a result of our inspectors going and looking at the streets evaluating the conditions of the roadway and making a decision to how to prioritize those the best,” James Fowler, Director of the Birmingham Department of Transportation, said.

An interactive map of areas to be resurfaced is available online at the city’s website.