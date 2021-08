IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle after he was reportedly sitting in the middle of the roadway.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Enrique Edward Millan Jr., 29, of Birmingham, was sitting in the roadway on the 2700 block of Queenstown Road in Irondale just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities said he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.