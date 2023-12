BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man killed in a crash on Pinson Valley Parkway over the weekend was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 68-year-old Mark Thomas Bonner was traveling on the 2500 block of Pinson Valley Parkway when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ravine.

Tarrant Police are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.