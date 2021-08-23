Birmingham man killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 119

HOOVER, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash on an Alabama highway.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports Sergio Romero-Cruz of Birmingham was killed in the collision Saturday night.

Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said the wreck happened on Alabama 119 in Shelby County, a few miles southeast of Hoover. He said Romero-Cruz was driving a car that crossed the center line and smashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

Authorities say Romero-Cruz wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver of a second car was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

