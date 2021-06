BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham man early Monday morning.

Christopher Rutledge, 21, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra when his truck left the roadway and struck an embankment at 4:30 a.m. Monday. He was not using a seat belt and was later pronounced dead at Grandview Hospital.

The crash occurred on US-280, two miles northeast of Chelsea. No further has been made available as ALEA continue to investigate.