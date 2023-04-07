BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcyclist was killed while trying to pass between two tractor-trailers along I-59/20 in Birmingham Wednesday night.

Jeremy Jamal Williams, 27, died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer along I-59/20 near the Arkadelphia Road exit. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Williams was attempting to pass two tractor-trailers by driving in between them. However, while he was trying pass, one of the tractor-trailers struck Williams, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Williams’ death, which is being investigated as a motor vehicle accident.