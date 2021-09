BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed after his vehicle left a Birmingham roadway before crashing into a local ravine.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Tobin Blaine Greene was driving on the 400 block of Valley Crest Drive in Birmingham when the 2015 Ford Edge he was driving left the roadway, striking multiple trees, before coming to a rest down a ravine.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.