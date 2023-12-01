BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old man is dead after a car crash occurred Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Erwin Dairy Road just before 7 p.m. Thursday night on reports of a single vehicle crash.

Daryl L. Polk, of Birmingham, was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., according to the JCSO.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause and circumstances of the wreck.