TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bicyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Talladega County Thursday afternoon.

State Troopers said 42-year-old Benjamin Szostak, of Lincoln, was on his bike when he was struck by a car on Hwy 77 near mile marker 74. Szostak died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

State Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.