Suspect arrested after Hwy. 280 police pursuit

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala, (WIAT) — Highway 280 was shut down early Thursday morning after a pursuit ended with a suspect escaping police.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a car on Highway 280 near Meadowbrook Road for a traffic violation. During the initial stop, the deputy saw a rifle inside the car. While trying to address the situation with the driver, the driver took off and led authorities on a short pursuit eastbound on Highway 280 before crashing near Bowling Drive.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle during the crash, but believed the suspect was still in the car. While waiting for assistance, the deputy repeatedly asked for the driver to step out of the vehicle, but no response and he couldn’t see into the vehicle as the air bag had been deployed.

Once back up arrived, they needed their tactical response unit to approach the vehicle and found the suspect apparently fled the vehicle on foot after the crash. The deputy did not see the suspect flee the scene, but did recover the rifle.

The suspect was later arrested nearby.

