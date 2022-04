CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old Anniston man was killed in a Calhoun County crash Sunday night.

According to state troopers, Enrique Isaac Morales died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The crash happened on Parkwood Drive near Bynum Leatherwood Road, roughly five miles west of Anniston around 10:10 p.m. Morales was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.