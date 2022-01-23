Anniston man dead following crash in Calhoun County

Traffic News
Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala.(WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an investigation after a crash left an Anniston man dead Saturday night.

According to ALEA, 31-year-old Jacob Lloyd Smith was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say that he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The crash occurred around 6:18 p.m. on Alabama 9, near the 235 mile marker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic