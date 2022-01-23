Anniston man dead following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala.(WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an investigation after a crash left an Anniston man dead Saturday night.

According to ALEA, 31-year-old Jacob Lloyd Smith was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say that he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The crash occurred around 6:18 p.m. on Alabama 9, near the 235 mile marker.