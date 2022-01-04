Aliceville man dead after crashing into back of tractor-trailer

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Greene County left an Aliceville man dead Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 44-year-old Alphinex L. Clark was fatally injured when the 2007 Dodge Charger he was driving struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was partially parked on the roadway.

The crash happened around 9:13 a.m. on Greene County 60, about four miles north of Union.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.