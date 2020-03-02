ALEA: Students experience minor injuries after school bus accident on Highway 21; under investigation

MUNFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (10:18 AM): ALEA has provided more information about this morning’s bus accident involving a vehicle:

ALEA troopers were notified of a wreck at 7:14 a.m. on AL 21 near Pilgrim Road in Talladega County. A passenger car was traveling south on AL 21, passed five vehicles and struck a Talladega County School bus that was traveling north.

There were 21 students and the bus driver on board the bus, and they were all transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was killed.

ALEA troopers are investigating the accident and the extent of all the injuries.

UPDATE: We have learned that the accident involved a bus and a car that collided head-on. According to Munford police, a person has died in the car.

We are still gathering information about the accident.

Original Story: CBS 42 is heading to the scene of a reported school bus accident at Oak Grover Road and Highway 21 in Munford.

State troopers are at the scene.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

Check back for updates.

