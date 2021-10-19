ALDOT employee dead after falling from bucket truck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama Department of Transportation employee died Monday morning after falling from an elevated bucket truck near I-65.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joseph John Bonner, 57, of Oakman, was working on an interstate sign near I-65 and Daniel Payne Drive in Birmingham when he fell off the elevated bucket truck.

Bonner was transported to UAB hospital, but later died to his injuries. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

