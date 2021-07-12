Alabaster man killed after vehicle flips over guardrail near Cahaba River

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabaster man was killed on Sunday after his vehicle flipped and landed down an embankment near the Cahaba River.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 58-year-old Denis Patrick Eagan was traveling east on US-280 approaching the Cahaba River bridge. Unknown to investigators, Eagan’s vehicle crossed into an adjacent lane colliding with a Kia Forte that was also traveling eastbound on US-280. The collision caused the Kia Forte to strike a guardrail and come to rest in the roadway.

Eagan’s vehicle struck and flipped over the Cahaba River bridge guardrail, falling down an embankment and coming to rest upside down on Cahaba River Road.

The crash is under investigation by BPD.