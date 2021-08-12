Adger woman struck, killed by vehicle on I-59 near Ashville

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Adger woman was killed when her car was struck by another vehicle on I-59 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amanda Parsons, 49, was fatally injured when the 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving was struck by a 2013 Infinity QX56 driven by Michelle Leavitt, 53, of Texas.

Parsons had been involved in a separate crash that left her vehicle disabled in the roadway moments before the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on I-59, five miles west of Ashville.

ALEA are investigating the cause of the crash.

