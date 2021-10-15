Accident on Highway 79 north of Pinson shuts down both lanes, 1 person airlifted

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A vehicle accident on Highway 79 just north of Pinson shut down both lanes Friday night and one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at the 9200 block of Highway 79 near Melvin’s Super Stop.

JCSO said that the accident was a head-on collision between two vehicles. One person was airlifted by helicopter to UAB Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area until the scene clears.

