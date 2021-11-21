87-year-old man, 84-year-old woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon took the lives of an elderly man and woman.

87-year-old Frank Stanley Wharton and 84-year-old Mildred Wharton, both from Vernon, were killed when their 2005 Scion was struck by a 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The wreck happened around 4:27 p.m. Friday on Alabama Highway 171 near the eight mile marker and approximately eight miles north of Northport’s city limits.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is conducting an investigation.