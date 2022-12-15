CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time, as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.