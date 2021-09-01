78-year-old Cullman woman dies after being struck by vehicle

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 78-year-old Cullman woman was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tressie Laura Wisner was stuck by a 2011 Chevy Malibu at approximately 8 p.m. Wisner was about seven miles west of Cullman when the sedan struck her, causing fatal injuries. At the time of the crash, she was in the roadway as a pedestrian on US-278 near Cullman Co. 1147. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

