78-year-old Cullman woman dies after being struck by vehicle

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 78-year-old Cullman woman was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tressie Laura Wisner was stuck by a 2011 Chevy Malibu at approximately 8 p.m. Wisner was about seven miles west of Cullman when the sedan struck her, causing fatal injuries. At the time of the crash, she was in the roadway as a pedestrian on US-278 near Cullman Co. 1147. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic