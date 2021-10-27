77-year-old man dead following crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash in Tuscaloosa County left one man dead Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Dewey S. Hood, 77, of Oakman was injured when the 2010 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and then hit a tree. Hood was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 14 miles north of Northport on Alabama 69 near the 169 mile marker.

Officers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.