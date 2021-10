BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 75-year-old Altoona woman was killed Monday after she was struck by a car in Blount County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Violet Dean Little, 75, was struck in the roadway around 7:15 p.m. Monday by a 2013 Dodge Challenger on Alabama 75 near Wynnville Road.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

