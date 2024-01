MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) – A 73-year-old woman is dead after being involved in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend.

Kathleen A. Troup, of Vestavia Hills, was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash at 2:13 p.m. on Friday in the 4500 block of Dolly Ridge Road.

Troup was transported to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

The Mountain Brook Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.