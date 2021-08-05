70-year-old motorcyclist killed after being hit by car

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Frankie Rowe, 70, of Hobson City, was struck and fatally injured as he was traveling northbound on US-431 just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Rowe was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when, for reasons unknown, was struck by a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 48-year-old Wellington man.

Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, one mile west of Anniston.

ALEA is currently investigating the crash.