7 people transported to hospital, I-59 south temporarily closed following 8 vehicle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were transported to local hospitals Monday in Birmingham after eight vehicles were involved in a car accident on I-59 S.

Just after 5 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported they were on the scene on a multi-car accident on I-59 S near Lloyd Noland Parkway.

At 5:15 p.m., officers said the section of I-59 S near the Lloyd Noland Pkwy exit will be closed for at least 30-45 minutes while the accident is cleared.

There is no word yet on the condition of those injured or on the cause of the accident.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.