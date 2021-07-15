67-year-old man killed in t-bone collision in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man died after the car he was driving in was t-boned Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert Hopson, 67, the passenger of a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a relative, was struck in the passenger side by a 2015 Dodge Ram truck. Hopson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Choccolocco Road just four miles west of Anniston just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

An investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still ongoing.