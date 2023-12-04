ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Attalla man is dead after he was fatally injured in a car crash over the weekend.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Michael P. Wise was injured when the car he was driving on Sunday left the roadway on Sand Valley Road and struck a tree at 5:30 p.m.

Wise was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

ALEA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Nothing further is available at this time.