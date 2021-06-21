65-year-old Grady woman killed in Montgomery crash

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 65-year-old woman was killed in a Montgomery County car crash Sunday night.

Maggie Lee Wallenmaier, 65 of Grady, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the 2004 Toyota Camry she was driving was struck by a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor on US-331 just south of Montgomery, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Wallenmaier was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic