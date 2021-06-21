65-year-old Grady woman killed in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 65-year-old woman was killed in a Montgomery County car crash Sunday night.

Maggie Lee Wallenmaier, 65 of Grady, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the 2004 Toyota Camry she was driving was struck by a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor on US-331 just south of Montgomery, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Wallenmaier was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The crash is under investigation.