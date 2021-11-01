60-year-old woman dead after crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a crash in Marion County that left one woman dead Monday afternoon.

Kathy J. Howard, 60, of Hodges, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Altima she was driving entered a curve, ran off the roadway, and overturned. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Alabama 187, near the 4 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing the investigation.

