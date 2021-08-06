4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 claims life of Oxford woman not wearing seat belt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A four-vehicle crash on Thursday morning claimed the life of an Oxford woman who was not wearing a seat belt according to law enforcement.

Kristen Bell, 29, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic when a 2018 Ford F-250 struck her vehicle near the 12 mile marker in Chelsea on Highway 280. The truck was driven by 22-year-old Sylacauga man Allen Montel Barefield; Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Bell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on scene.

A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado were also involved in the crash, which occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. No other information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

